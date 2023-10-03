Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

