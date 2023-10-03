Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,165,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

