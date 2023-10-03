Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
VYM stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
