Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,558. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

