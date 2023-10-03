Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 4,596,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,439. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

