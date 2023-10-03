Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

