Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Increased by Standpoint Asset Management LLC

Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.1% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,652. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

