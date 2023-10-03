Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.53. The stock had a trading volume of 823,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.