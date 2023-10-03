United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.11.

UPS stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

