Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Shares of UNP opened at $202.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average of $206.97. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

