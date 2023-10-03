Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15,074.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 272,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,079. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.