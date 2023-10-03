UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OTIS. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

