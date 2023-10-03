UBS Group Begins Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $43.25 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.