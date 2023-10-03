TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

