TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 295.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. 10,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,608. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock worth $368,111,271. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

