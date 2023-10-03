Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.84 on Friday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

