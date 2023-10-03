Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $12.49 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.11.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

