The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

