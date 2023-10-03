The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.