The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

