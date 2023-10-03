Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

