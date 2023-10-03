Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 218.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

