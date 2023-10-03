Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,083. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.



Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

