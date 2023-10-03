Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.45. 347,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

