Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 70,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

