Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,061 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,392,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $71,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

