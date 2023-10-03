Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,652,000 after purchasing an additional 135,781 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,909. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

