Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

