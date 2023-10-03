Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Streamline Health Solutions comprises 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 21,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

