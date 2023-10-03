StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

UTSI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

