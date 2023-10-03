StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
