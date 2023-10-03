StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.44 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.