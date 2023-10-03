StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RVP opened at $1.21 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

