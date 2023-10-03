StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $389,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth $300,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

