StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

