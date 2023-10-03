StockNews.com Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TCBK opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 234.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 291,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,030,099,000,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.