StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.35 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

