StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
iPower stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.74. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Featured Articles
