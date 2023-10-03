StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.29. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Stories

