StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.