Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9,350.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 768,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

KLIC opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.