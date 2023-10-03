Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $305,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NTRS opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

