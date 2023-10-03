Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $370.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.66. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.22 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

