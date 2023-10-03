Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9 %

EQIX stock opened at $712.68 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.15.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

