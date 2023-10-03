Stifel Nicolaus Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $200.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

