Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 33.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

