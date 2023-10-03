Stephens Trims Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Target Price to $16.00

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 33,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

