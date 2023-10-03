Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 76 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.27. 817,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.