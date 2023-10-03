Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $97.36 Average PT from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

