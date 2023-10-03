SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

